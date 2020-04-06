Book Review: The Art Of Camping

Matthew De Araitua is quite the wordsmith. Within every chapter he weaves together historic tales, poetry, and quotes from historic explorers or campers to show how camping has evolved over the ages. As you read, you will jump back and forth between the author’s present day family camping trips and random points in history. We jump story to story from British history to the camping boom in the Adirondacks. From John Muir and Teddy Roosevelt saving natural land, to Robert Baden-Powell founding the Boy Scouts. Even history figures that you might not have thought would ever brave the outdoors such as Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, all have a story to share.

The author waxes poetic on all aspects of camping from its deep history, to individual aspects such as the true meaning of a campfire and what it means to us as campers. The well researched stories include tales about cooking, the perfect campsite, the call of the campfire, camping in the rain and the perfect tent.

Despite the author exclusively discussing frontcountry camping, you can see how the foundations of the outdoors and camping lend themselves to our very own backcountry trips. Matthew De Araitua also provides a little insight as to what it is like to camp abroad in the U.K., which I would never have known about.

If you’re looking for a good trip through camping’s early years, grab a copy of The Art of Camping.