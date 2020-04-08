British Columbia, CampingEvan HoltB.C. ParksComment

B.C. Parks Closes All Provincial Parks Due To COVID-19

British Columbia, CampingEvan HoltB.C. ParksComment
B.C. Parks Closes All Provincial Parks Due To COVID-19

British Columbia Parks had originally closed all of their campgrounds back on March 21st, but have now announced that they are closing the entire BC Parks system, including all parks, protected areas, conservancies, recreation areas, and ecological reserves.

All camping (front and backcountry) is now banned until May 31st, 2020. This action is being taken in response to the call for increased action to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Refunds for bookings up to May 31 will be sent automatically.

Because physical distancing works, it is critical that we take every action needed to restrict the spread of COVID-19. This applies to British Columbians and out-of-province visitors who were planning to visit or stay at our provincial parks. The message is clear: stay home, avoid travel, do not put yourself or others at risk.

“I understand and share the love people in British Columbia have for the outdoors and the connection between health and proximity to nature. We tried to provide safe space for people to get some exercise and fresh air in our beautiful parks. But it has proven too challenging to maintain safe distance between visitors. This action is difficult but necessary. We look forward to the day we can welcome people back to our wonderful parks.
— George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

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Banner photo from B.C. Parks