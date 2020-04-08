B.C. Parks Closes All Provincial Parks Due To COVID-19

British Columbia Parks had originally closed all of their campgrounds back on March 21st, but have now announced that they are closing the entire BC Parks system, including all parks, protected areas, conservancies, recreation areas, and ecological reserves.

All camping (front and backcountry) is now banned until May 31st, 2020. This action is being taken in response to the call for increased action to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Refunds for bookings up to May 31 will be sent automatically.