OntarioEvan HoltOntario parksComment

Day Use For Ontario Parks Opens May 11th

OntarioEvan HoltOntario parksComment
Day Use For Ontario Parks Opens May 11th

Doug Ford just announced that Non-operating Ontario Parks locations will open for day use on Monday, May 11th. The regular 115 operating parks will open May 15th. At this time, activities are limited to walking, hiking, biking and birdwatching. Camping (including backcountry) and canoeing is still to come at a later date. Day use for all parks and conservations is free until May 31st.

As we continue to make progress in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, we are carefully and cautiously reopening the province, starting with certain businesses and retailers, and now our provincial parks and conservation reserves. I encourage people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but please do so in a responsible way. Practise physical distancing and follow the rules set out by health care officials to stop the spread of this virus.
— Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

Over the next several weeks, Ontario Parks' staff will be conducting critical maintenance and other parks start-up procedures, so that more recreational activities and facilities will be available when it is safe to do so.

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