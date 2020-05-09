Day Use For Ontario Parks Opens May 11th
Doug Ford just announced that Non-operating Ontario Parks locations will open for day use on Monday, May 11th. The regular 115 operating parks will open May 15th. At this time, activities are limited to walking, hiking, biking and birdwatching. Camping (including backcountry) and canoeing is still to come at a later date. Day use for all parks and conservations is free until May 31st.
Over the next several weeks, Ontario Parks' staff will be conducting critical maintenance and other parks start-up procedures, so that more recreational activities and facilities will be available when it is safe to do so.
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Evan Holt