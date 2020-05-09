How COVID-19 Has Impacted The Canadian Canoe Industry

COVID-19 has turned everyone’s lives upside down and while we have all been physically distancing from the comfort of our own homes, the lack of business has impacted everyone from canoe manufacturers, to canoe outfitters. We chatted with a few of them to hear what they had to say and frankly we were blown away by the honesty and frankness of their thoughts.

Canoe Outfitters

If there is anything we have learned from chatting with outfitters, is that a tremendous amount of thought and planning goes in to their operations. Owners have been drafting up numerous plans for when they might re-open their business. It might not be the first thing you would think of, but where the outfitter is physically located has a direct correlation to their business model as well. Outfitters near, say Algonquin Park might open up much sooner than businesses further north who are still waiting for ice-out. This means northern outfitters have more time to wait for the rest of the industry to get into motion. Once Summer hits though, everyone is in the same quandary.