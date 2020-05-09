How COVID-19 Has Impacted The Canadian Canoe Industry
COVID-19 has turned everyone’s lives upside down and while we have all been physically distancing from the comfort of our own homes, the lack of business has impacted everyone from canoe manufacturers, to canoe outfitters. We chatted with a few of them to hear what they had to say and frankly we were blown away by the honesty and frankness of their thoughts.
Canoe Outfitters
If there is anything we have learned from chatting with outfitters, is that a tremendous amount of thought and planning goes in to their operations. Owners have been drafting up numerous plans for when they might re-open their business. It might not be the first thing you would think of, but where the outfitter is physically located has a direct correlation to their business model as well. Outfitters near, say Algonquin Park might open up much sooner than businesses further north who are still waiting for ice-out. This means northern outfitters have more time to wait for the rest of the industry to get into motion. Once Summer hits though, everyone is in the same quandary.
Outfitters such as Algonquin Bound who offer services ranging from rentals, trip packages and shuttle services are completely closed down and all the employees laid off. The owner, Jason Marleau had this sobering comment… “If we cannot at least operate to some capacity this year we’re gone.”
Killarney Outfitters owner Ted East was blown away by many of his customers who instead of cancelling their summer bookings and rentals and demanding a refund… instead told him to keep the deposit and transfer it to August. Their dedicated customers definitely show how he’s remained in business for almost 50 years. Ted asked with a chuckle… “Now how do you sanitize 700 life jackets overnight?”.
Even though trippers like us can’t venture out, Outfitters are also hurt by other revenue streams that have been completely cut off as well. Ric Driediger from Churchill River Canoe Outfitters (located in Missinipe, Saskatchewan) mentioned that during May and June about 50% of their business is from school groups which of course aren’t visiting. The other 50% of their business comes from people booking their cabins to go fishing and thanks to social distancing many of the reservations are being cancelled. Ric even forecasts a rough summer as well…
Francis and Johanna from Smoothwater Outfitters have faced closure before back in 2018 when Temagami's backcountry was closed for much of July and August due to forest fires. Many of their 2020 projects have been put on hold, but Francis did offer a note of positivity saying that it is giving them time to work on planning and admin jobs, which would sometimes get pushed to the side during busier times.
Cody from Whynot Adventures (Outfitting, Rentals & Canoe Tours for Nova Scotia's Kejimkujik National Park) shared that 2020 had started out as a record year, but then that quickly changed…
Canoe Manufacturers
Scott Way and Bill Swift from Swift Canoe saw a bit of a silver lining to the whole situation they are in…
Wayne Docking from Souris Canoe was kind enough to share that sales leading up to their factory closure had still been brisk (but not quite normal) and want to return to work quickly to continue building and fulfilling those orders.
Michelle Laframboise from ClearWater Design Canoes & Kayaks said that they had already set their booth up for the National Home Show when suddenly it was cancelled. With the Spring Cottage Life Show and the Ottawa Cottage Life show also following suit, many of their typical orders had disappeared. With retail stores being closed and in conjunction with them not being able to hold their yearly scratch and dent sale, it’s been a hard year.
It isn’t just the large manufacturers that have been impacted, sole proprietor Jon Babulic from Backcountry Custom Canoes felt that “the timing was terrible”. The shutdown happened right at the peak of sales season and of course people are concerned about their own financial stability which in turn has eroded canoe sales in the short term. Jon had a positive outlook to share as well…
Canoe Gear
We have also now seen our first business closure with Hunter and Harris announcing that they are going to close up shop…
We are extremely thankful to all the canoe manufacturers and outfitters that took the time to respond to our call-out. We are also impressed by the positivity and ingenuity during such trying times from business owners. All in all, once things return to normal, be sure to support your local outfitter and canoe manufacturers any way you can. Start now by following them on their social media channels and sending them messages of support, then later stop in on your way to your next adventure. Together we can return the favour of support after so many years of them supporting us.