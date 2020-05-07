B.C. Parks To Reopen For Day-Use On May 14th
The B.C. government announced today that B.C. Parks will re-open for day-use on May 14th while the campgrounds themselves will open in June. Check B.C. Parks’ list of parks affected by COVID-19 to see which parks will re-open first and which ones will remain closed.
Originally the parks were going to reopen on April 30th, but that was pushed back to May 31st after a public health emergency declaration was extended.
Blog post image from B.C. Parks’ Facebook page.
Evan Holt