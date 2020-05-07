British ColumbiaEvan HoltB.C. ParksComment

B.C. Parks To Reopen For Day-Use On May 14th

British ColumbiaEvan HoltB.C. ParksComment
B.C. Parks To Reopen For Day-Use On May 14th

The B.C. government announced today that B.C. Parks will re-open for day-use on May 14th while the campgrounds themselves will open in June. Check B.C. Parks’ list of parks affected by COVID-19 to see which parks will re-open first and which ones will remain closed.

If transmission rates continue to remain low, then we’ll start to see a more broadly reopening of parks and recreation sites and trails, along with campgrounds. That’s really great news, as we’re going into summer.
— Louise Pedersen, BC Outdoor Recreation Council executive director

Originally the parks were going to reopen on April 30th, but that was pushed back to May 31st after a public health emergency declaration was extended.

Some BC Parks will be open in time for the Victoria long weekend. Let’s enjoy that, but let’s stay close to home. This is not the time for a road trip to another community for a hike or a holiday. If you have a provincial park in your area, by all means visit. Do not travel great distances.
— John Horgan - Premier of British Columbia

Blog post image from B.C. Parks’ Facebook page.