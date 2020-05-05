PackTowl Now Manufacturing Cloth Masks

PackTowl, makers of quick drying microfibre towels, has transitioned their Reno, Nevada factory into a production facility to made non-medical cloth masks. They cost $5 and Cascade Designs is donating $1 from every mask sold to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.

Double-layer, one size fits most

Nonwoven fabric is made of super fine microfilaments—a dense construction that’s tighter than a standard cotton weave

70% polyester / 30% nylon

Pleated design fits snugly around the face

Quick-adjust elastic straps with cord lock allows for a comfortable, secure fit that avoids the ears

May be machine washed and tumble dried repeatedly without damage or change to shape