PackTowl Now Manufacturing Cloth Masks
Update: On April 30, PackTowl met their goal of 100,000 masks and are no longer manufacturing them.
PackTowl, makers of quick drying microfibre towels, has transitioned their Reno, Nevada factory into a production facility to made non-medical cloth masks. They cost $5 and Cascade Designs is donating $1 from every mask sold to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.
Double-layer, one size fits most
Nonwoven fabric is made of super fine microfilaments—a dense construction that’s tighter than a standard cotton weave
70% polyester / 30% nylon
Pleated design fits snugly around the face
Quick-adjust elastic straps with cord lock allows for a comfortable, secure fit that avoids the ears
May be machine washed and tumble dried repeatedly without damage or change to shape