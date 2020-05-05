NewsEvan HoltPackTowlComment

PackTowl Now Manufacturing Cloth Masks

NewsEvan HoltPackTowlComment
PackTowl Now Manufacturing Cloth Masks
Packtowl-face-mask-midnight-bloom-front-angle-icon.jpg

Update: On April 30, PackTowl met their goal of 100,000 masks and are no longer manufacturing them.

PackTowl, makers of quick drying microfibre towels, has transitioned their Reno, Nevada factory into a production facility to made non-medical cloth masks. They cost $5 and Cascade Designs is donating $1 from every mask sold to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.

  • Double-layer, one size fits most

  • Nonwoven fabric is made of super fine microfilaments—a dense construction that’s tighter than a standard cotton weave

  • 70% polyester / 30% nylon

  • Pleated design fits snugly around the face

  • Quick-adjust elastic straps with cord lock allows for a comfortable, secure fit that avoids the ears

  • May be machine washed and tumble dried repeatedly without damage or change to shape

The COVID-19 crisis is still rapidly evolving, and we continue to adapt our production to meet the most urgent needs. As a Washington-based manufacturer, we were significantly impacted by the inability to produce our outdoor gear. Fortunately, we’ve been able to flex the excess capacity of our highly nimble and skilled workforce to make medical-grade PPE masks. Now, by pivoting to make consumer masks we hope to help fight this disease further up the line by providing the public with masks to help limit the number of new infections and further reduce the risk to our frontline medical workers.
— Doug Sanders, vice president of Medical and Military at CDI