BWCA Possibly Reopening For Canoeing & Camping On May 5th

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area looks to be opening its canoeing season on May 5th. The area was originally closed from April 15th until May 4th to lessen impacts to local communities while a Stay at Home order is in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19. While this hasn’t had a huge impact so far as the lakes have been ice-covered, it will be interesting to see if the order is lifted in time for the beginning of the canoe season.

There will be two new options to the permit pick-up requirements…

You can print your Reservation Confirmation Email at home and use it as your permit. You can pick up the permit in person at a cooperating business that remains physically open.

Permit Holders will be instructed to print one copy of the Reservation Confirmation Email for each watercraft in their group, and each watercraft should always carry a copy of the Reservation Confirmation Email with them while in the BWCAW. When the Permit Holder is not going on the trip, the Permit Holder is responsible for forwarding the Reservation Confirmation Email to the designated Alternate who is responsible for leading the group. Permit Holders will be emailed a link containing three wilderness education videos regarding trip planning, packing and Leave No Trace. All three videos should be viewed at home prior to embarking on a BWCAW trip.

Quetico Provincial Park is currently closed at this time, in addition to the Canada/U.S. boarder, so don’t think about sneaking across.

Be aware that there is also a fire ban in effect and that Isle Royale National Park is closed until June 15th.

Visitors can call a BWCAW hotline at 218-626-4395 or e-mail SM.FS.R9_SNF_BWCAW@usda.gov for questions on the permit system.