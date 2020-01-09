Frontcountry vs. Backcountry, Who Understands 'Leave No Trace' Better?

A recent study (also available via .PDF) asked both frontcountry and backcountry campers at Ontario’s Algonquin Provincial Park and Alberta’s Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on who understands Leave No Trace better. Provincial parks in Canada are experiencing resource degradation, habitat loss, and lasting environmental impacts.

Leave No Trace aims to reduce environmentally-depreciative behaviours and promote responsible outdoor recreation through low-impact camping practices. The purpose of this study was to understand the level of perceived LNT knowledge of Canadian provincial parks users as well as determine park visitors' attitudes towards LNT practices.