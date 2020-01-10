Morakniv Announces A New Floating Knife
Morakniv, who has been making Swedish knives since 1891 recently announced a lightweight and versatile knife that floats. It is based on their popular Floating serrated knife (Swedish site). The handle is surrounded in cork which helps the knife float while sheathed or on its own if dropped in the water.
The Floating Knife weighs 1.73 oz., has a thin, 3.8” drop-point stainless steel blade and has a retail price of $35 CAD. It will launch this Spring (2020).
Evan Holt