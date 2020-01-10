GearEvan HoltMoraknivComment

Morakniv Announces A New Floating Knife

GearEvan HoltMoraknivComment
Morakniv Announces A New Floating Knife

Morakniv, who has been making Swedish knives since 1891 recently announced a lightweight and versatile knife that floats. It is based on their popular Floating serrated knife (Swedish site). The handle is surrounded in cork which helps the knife float while sheathed or on its own if dropped in the water.

The knife is designed to be used near water because it floats if you accidentally drop it, but its light weight also makes it an ideal knife for ultralight backpacking and hiking. Using materials such as cork allows us to create lighter designs, and in this case allows a knife to float. In this way, we can cater to new customer groups and users in more segments worldwide.
— Karolina Eriksson, Product Developer at Morakniv

The Floating Knife weighs 1.73 oz., has a thin, 3.8” drop-point stainless steel blade and has a retail price of $35 CAD. It will launch this Spring (2020).