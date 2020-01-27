The 2020 Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show Is February 21st to 23rd
The 2020 Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show is February 21st to 23rd and offers over 320 exhibitors offering the latest camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor clothing, scuba diving & ultimate adventure travel destinations! We're always big fans of the Camping Showcase and be sure to check out this year's guest speakers...
Here's this year's Adventures in Paddling stage guest speakers and schedule. There are always many great tips and stories that are worth listening to such as…
David Lee - Pursuing Your Passion for Canoeing Safely in Canada's Lakes and Rivers
Carolyn Hyslop - Connecting Canada by Canoe
Jerry Vandiver: Songs about Paddling & All Things Outdoors
David Bain: Solo Canoeing for Newbies
Camper Christina: Exploring Temagami
Sean Rowley: It Is Time To Redefine Adventure
Brad Jennings & Leah Schmidt: The Many Misadventures of a Paddling Couple\
Preston Ciere - A Paddling Pup Story
Joel Hibbard: Nahanni & Canadian River Expeditions: Journeys of Discovery
Adam Shoalts: Beyond the Trees: A Journey Alone Across Canada's Arctic
Randy Mitson - Canoe Camping
There is also a huge line-up of special guests including…
Les Stroud
Kevin Callan
Hap Wilson
David Lee
David Bain
Christina Scheuermann
Sean Rowley
Preston Ciere
Brad Jennings & Leah Schmidt
Joe Bailey
Sonya Richmond & Sean Morton
Northern Scavenger
AT THE SHOW
Get amazing pre-season deals from over 300 exhibitors featuring everything for the outdoors from camping on land to paddling excursions.
Climb the 40 foot high rock wall.
Watch the pros take on interactive canoe, kayak and stand-up paddleboard demos in the Demo Pool in our Paddlers Paradise.
Observe and test the latest scuba techniques and gear at Scuba and Caribbean Adventures, plus watch divers practice through the glass of the scuba tank.
See breathtaking slide presentations, and hear from seasoned adventure travelers as they share incredible stories of the thrill of adventure travel in the International Travel Theatre.
Plan your next memorable trip with experienced guides who have inside information on the best places to visit.
Bring the kids and have them take part in the Junior Outdoor Adventurers Program. This scavenger hunt through the show offers kids a chance to win great prizes while learning all about the great outdoors.
SHOW HOURS
Friday, February 21, 2019, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 22, 2019, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, February 23, 2019, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
ADMISSION (Save money and purchase your ticket online. Use coupon code: traversing for a discount on tickets.)
Adult: $14
Youths 12 – 17: $12
Seniors 60+: $12
Weekend Pass: $18
Children 11 & under are free
Parking is free
The show is located in Hall 5 of The International Centre (6900 Airport Road) and has multiple ways you can get there.