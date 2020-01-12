3rd Edition Of Kevin Callan's "A Paddler's Guide To Algonquin Park" Coming Soon

Kevin Callan just announced the third edition of his popular canoeing book.

Ontario's Algonquin Park is one of North America's foremost canoeing destinations. Only a day's journey from the Great Lakes and much of the Eastern Seaboard, and 200 miles from Toronto, it's a paddler's paradise of spectacular lakes, rivers and marshes surrounded by maple hills and rocky ridges. The only way to explore the interior of the park is by canoe or on foot, where you will be rewarded with a chorus of wolves howling and the echoing call of loons. You may also see more of the abundant wildlife that call it home: moose, white-tailed deer, beaver, black bears, and more than 300 bird and 30 reptile species.

This revised and updated edition of A Paddler's Guide to Algonquin Park has 64 more pages, 10 new canoe routes for a total of 35, new photographs by Callan, and detailed redesigned maps showing portages and permitted campsites. Callan has chosen routes of varying difficulty and experience, from easy to deep backcountry.

Along with updates of information according to changes in park conditions, regulations, closed routes and so on, the book includes this essential information:

Route difficulty Portages Campsite locations Put-in and take-out recommendations Alternative access points Updated list of local outfitters and guides Updated web sites and more.