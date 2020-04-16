Celebrate Nova Craft Canoe's 50th With Their Photo Contest

Nova Craft Canoe is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a photo contest with some pretty massive prizes!

Join us in celebrating our 50th anniversary by sharing your favourite images of you and your Nova Craft Canoe.

With social distancing measures in effect, we encourage you to dig in to your old family albums and hard drives of previous canoe trips and share your memories with us. When you do, you’ll be entered to win one of three amazing prizes!