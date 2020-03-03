Nova Craft Announces 50th Anniversary Paddle

Nova Craft canoe announced a limited edition 50th Anniversary paddle in collaboration with Hunter & Harris…

We’re so excited to announce our second anniversary product release in collaboration with Hunter and Harris paddles. To commemorate Nova Craft Canoe’s 50th year, Hunter & Harris has created a limited run of 100 Norseman paddles laser engraved with our anniversary logo. Constructed from solid black cherry with an oiled finish, the Norseman is a versatile design suitable for use in both shallow and deep waters. Built to endure the rigours of backcountry tripping, it is a perfect pairing for the Nova Craft Prospector. These classic beauties are currently available online London's Paddle Shop and will be at select Nova Craft Canoe retailers in Spring 2020. 📸 by H&H