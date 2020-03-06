Who Drew These Hand Drawn Yukon River Maps?

The Yukon Canoe and Kayak Club are hoping to find out who made some beautiful hand drawn river maps. The 13 maps include the Takhini, Wheaton and Tatshenshini although the artist never signed their name.

Around 40 years ago, the YCKC and Bob Daffe/Tatshenshini Expediting were gifted 13 beautiful, hand drawn river maps and after many years of being moved from home to home, in the last couple years Bob has spearheaded a project to bring these works of art to our membership and the public. The versions visible online have a plain white background, when these are printed to canvas and booklets, they have an antiqued parchment look to them which is very flattering

The Yukon Canoe and Kayak Club only printed 100 copies of these booklets and they are selling quickly for only $30 each. There are also full size (24x36") canvas prints of individual maps are available both framed ($250) and unframed ($150).