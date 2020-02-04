CanoeingEvan HoltLee ValleyComment

Spring 2020 Lee Valley Canoe Related Workshops

CanoeingEvan HoltLee ValleyComment
Spring 2020 Lee Valley Canoe Related Workshops

Woodworking and tool store Lee Valley, is offering various upcoming Canoe paddle carving workshops for this Spring of 2020. Check out the list below for a class near you, and be sure to sign up soon as they tend to fill up quickly...

February

March

April