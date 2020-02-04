Spring 2020 Lee Valley Canoe Related Workshops
Woodworking and tool store Lee Valley, is offering various upcoming Canoe paddle carving workshops for this Spring of 2020. Check out the list below for a class near you, and be sure to sign up soon as they tend to fill up quickly...
February
Kingston - How to Make a Cedar-Strip or Stitch and Glue Canoe or Kayak - February 16th
March
Burlington - Carve a Canoe Paddle - March 7th
Waterloo - Carve a Canoe Paddle - March 14th
Edmonton - Carve a West Coast Paddle - March 26th
Niagara Falls - Carve a Canoe Paddle - March 28th
April
Saskatoon - Make a Paddle - April 11th
Windsor - Carve a Canoe Paddle - April 11th
Vaughan - Carve a Canoe Paddle - April 25th
Evan Holt