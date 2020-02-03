Visit Manitoba Parks For Free Throughout February 2020

Trail grooming reports are updated online every Thursday throughout the winter. Manitobans are encouraged to check trail conditions and weather forecasts before visiting parks to properly plan their outdoor adventure. Maps of winter trails and updated reports can be found at www.manitobaparks.com.

In addition to free access to provincial parks this month, anglers are reminded they will not need an angling licence to try their luck during this year’s Winter Family Fishing Weekend from Feb. 17 to 19. Anglers will be able to fish without a licence provincewide. Conservation limits will apply and a federal licence will still be required to fish in national parks.

Anglers are reminded to be sure conditions are safe before venturing onto the ice. It is important to let someone know the fishing location and to wear appropriate clothing so the ice-fishing experience will be enjoyable.

For more information on fishing regulations in Manitoba view the Manitoba Anglers’ Guide at www.manitobafisheries.com.

Park interpreters are offering several guided experiences this winter. Interpretive programs are free and offered year round in Birds Hill, Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks. Highlights for the month of February include:

guided snowshoe treks in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Saturday, Feb. 1

a skijoring workshop in Spruce Woods Provincial Park on Saturday, Feb. 8

a wolf howl in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday, Feb. 15

guided snowshoe treks in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 23

Learn to ice fish session in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Monday, Feb. 17

a nature detectives program for families with preschool aged children in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Wednesday, Feb. 26

a winter family fun day at the winter recreation area in Spruce Woods Provincial Park on Saturday, Feb. 22

a variety of drop-in family activities at the Spruce Woods Visitor Centre throughout the month.

Interpretive programs are happening every week in February. More information on these events and other upcoming programs can be found under the events tab at the new Manitoba Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MBGovParks.

Teachers can also book free guided school programs throughout the winter season. For more information on winter activities and interpretive programs in provincial parks, email ParkInterpretation@gov.mb.ca or visit www.manitobaparks.com.

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