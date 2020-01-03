Winners Of Ontario Parks "Northwest Wilderness Quest" Announced

Back in 2016, Ontario Parks announced The Northwest Wilderness Quest where the challenge was to camp in the interior of Quetico, Wabakimi and Woodland Caribou Provincial Parks for a minimum of three consecutive nights per park. The contest wrapped up and the end of last year and the winners have now been chosen…

Danny Judd from Wisconsin won the grand prize of a 17’ Souris River Kevlar Canoe Kristina Reichenbach from Barnum, Minnesota won a custom XY Paddle Gale Geisler from Trego, Wisconsin won a custom XY Paddle John McHutchison from Toronto, Ontario won a custom XY Paddle Daniel Walch from Gwinn, Wisconsin won a custom XY Paddle

Congratulations to all the winners!