Gear Review: Outdoor Research Tundra Aerogel Booties

Each bootie has a little loop so that you can carabiner them to your pack or top of your tent to air them out during the day (or for storing them when you get home). There is also a little pull tab to cinch up the top of the bootie to keep snow out and your heat inside the VerticalX insulated walls of your boot.

The soles are abrasion resistant which also wraps up around the bottom of your foot and they look like they could take quite a bit of punishment without any sign of it.