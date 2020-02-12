BioLite Unveils The Lightweight Minimalist "HeadLamp 200"

BioLite, makers of the popular BioLite camp stove have announced a minimalist headlamp. Originally they launched a headlamp on Kickstarter in 2018, and from the success of that product they have continued to improve upon it and now have created the HeadLamp 200.

Weighs only 50g

Max Output: 200 lumens

White + Dim , Red + Dim, White Strobe, Red Strobe

Front panel tilts downward with one hand

40 hours on LO, 3 hours on HIGH

Recharge via micro USB