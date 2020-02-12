BioLite Unveils The Lightweight Minimalist "HeadLamp 200"
BioLite, makers of the popular BioLite camp stove have announced a minimalist headlamp. Originally they launched a headlamp on Kickstarter in 2018, and from the success of that product they have continued to improve upon it and now have created the HeadLamp 200.
Weighs only 50g
Max Output: 200 lumens
White + Dim , Red + Dim, White Strobe, Red Strobe
Front panel tilts downward with one hand
40 hours on LO, 3 hours on HIGH
Recharge via micro USB
The HeadLamp 200 retails for $49.95 Canadian. Stay connected with BioLite by following them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Evan Holt