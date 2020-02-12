Camping, GearEvan HoltBioLiteComment

BioLite Unveils The Lightweight Minimalist "HeadLamp 200"

Camping, GearEvan HoltBioLiteComment
BioLite Unveils The Lightweight Minimalist "HeadLamp 200"

BioLite, makers of the popular BioLite camp stove have announced a minimalist headlamp. Originally they launched a headlamp on Kickstarter in 2018, and from the success of that product they have continued to improve upon it and now have created the HeadLamp 200.

  • Weighs only 50g

  • Max Output: 200 lumens

  • White + Dim , Red + Dim, White Strobe, Red Strobe

  • Front panel tilts downward with one hand

  • 40 hours on LO, 3 hours on HIGH

  • Recharge via micro USB

The HeadLamp 200 retails for $49.95 Canadian. Stay connected with BioLite by following them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.