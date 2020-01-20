Hunter and Harris Accepting Pre-Orders For 'Thomson' Canoe Paddle
Hunter and Harris originally released the beautiful Thomson canoe paddle back in 2018 but it quickly sold out. You can now pre-order the 2020 edition and the first run will ship March 30th.
Blade Size: 26 ¼ x 5 ¾ inches Beavertail
Protection: Resin Tip, 4oz. Fibreglass reinforced Blade, Epoxy coating, Varnished
Shaft: Oval
Grip: Hybrid Pear
Sizes: 54, 57, 60
Average Weight Range: 24 - 28oz.
Wood: Black Walnut, Western Red Cedar, Basswood
Finish: High gloss spar varnish with UV protection with oiled grip
Warranty: 1 year
Handcrafted in Bradford, Ontario Canada
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Evan Holt