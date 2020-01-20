CanoeingEvan HoltHunter And HarrisComment

Hunter and Harris Accepting Pre-Orders For 'Thomson' Canoe Paddle

CanoeingEvan HoltHunter And HarrisComment
Hunter and Harris Accepting Pre-Orders For 'Thomson' Canoe Paddle

Hunter and Harris originally released the beautiful Thomson canoe paddle back in 2018 but it quickly sold out. You can now pre-order the 2020 edition and the first run will ship March 30th.

  • Blade Size: 26 ¼ x 5 ¾ inches Beavertail

  • Protection: Resin Tip, 4oz. Fibreglass reinforced Blade, Epoxy coating, Varnished

  • Shaft: Oval

  • Grip: Hybrid Pear

  • Sizes: 54, 57, 60

  • Average Weight Range: 24 - 28oz.

  • Wood: Black Walnut, Western Red Cedar, Basswood

  • Finish: High gloss spar varnish with UV protection with oiled grip

  • Warranty: 1 year

  • Handcrafted in Bradford, Ontario Canada

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