Hunter and Harris Accepting Pre-Orders For 'Thomson' Canoe Paddle

Hunter and Harris originally released the beautiful Thomson canoe paddle back in 2018 but it quickly sold out. You can now pre-order the 2020 edition and the first run will ship March 30th.

Blade Size: 26 ¼ x 5 ¾ inches Beavertail

Protection: Resin Tip, 4oz. Fibreglass reinforced Blade, Epoxy coating, Varnished

Shaft: Oval

Grip: Hybrid Pear

Sizes: 54, 57, 60

Average Weight Range: 24 - 28oz.

Wood: Black Walnut, Western Red Cedar, Basswood

Finish: High gloss spar varnish with UV protection with oiled grip

Warranty: 1 year

Handcrafted in Bradford, Ontario Canada

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