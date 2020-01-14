Alberta Parks is hosting a photo contest and you could win two free nights of winter comfort cabin camping at Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park. All you have to do is submit your photo to socialalbertaparks@gov.ab.ca along with a short description, including the location of the photo. Just make sure that the photo…

was taken in a Alberta provincial park and protected area

must not have been published before

include a photo release form if the photo includes identifiable individuals

follow all Alberta Parks and Provincial laws and regulations

follows the Leave No Trace principles

Read the full photo contest rules before submitting your photo. Stay connected to Alberta Parks by following them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.