CampingEvan HoltParks CanadaComment

Key Dates For 2020 Parks Canada Camping Reservations

CampingEvan HoltParks CanadaComment
Key Dates For 2020 Parks Canada Camping Reservations

Looking to camp at Parks Canada this year? Head over to pccamping.ca to start planning your next camping trip as the openings for reservations between April 2019 through to March 2020 are staggered throughout January. If you're looking for backcountry camping check out Kejimkujik, Fundy, La Mauricie, Bruce Peninsula, Pukaskwa, Jasper, and Gulf Islands.

Call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783). Available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local park time (8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Newfoundland).

If you would like more general information, please call the Parks Canada national information line at 1-888-773-8888.

Below are the reservation launch dates...

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

New Brunswick

Quebec

Ontario

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

Alberta

British Columbia