Key Dates For 2020 Parks Canada Camping Reservations
Looking to camp at Parks Canada this year? Head over to pccamping.ca to start planning your next camping trip as the openings for reservations between April 2019 through to March 2020 are staggered throughout January. If you're looking for backcountry camping check out Kejimkujik, Fundy, La Mauricie, Bruce Peninsula, Pukaskwa, Jasper, and Gulf Islands.
Call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783). Available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local park time (8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Newfoundland).
If you would like more general information, please call the Parks Canada national information line at 1-888-773-8888.
Below are the reservation launch dates...
Newfoundland and Labrador
Gros Morne National Park - January 21st, 2019 8:30 a.m. NST
Terra Nova National Park - January 20th, 2019 8:30 a.m. NST
Nova Scotia
Cape Breton Highlands National Park - January 20th, 2019 8:00 a.m. AST
Kejimkujik National Park - January 20th, 2019 8:00 a.m. AST
Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island National Park - January 20th, 2019 8:00 a.m. AST
New Brunswick
Fundy National Park - January 17th, 2019 8:00 a.m. AST
Kouchibouguac National Park - January 17th, 2019 8:00 a.m. AST
Quebec
Forillon National Park - January 16th, 2019 8:00 a.m. EST
La Mauricie National Park - January 15th, 2019 8:00 a.m. EST
Mingan Archipelago National Park - January 16th, 2019 8:00 a.m. EST
Ontario
Bruce Peninsula National Park - January 14th, 2019 8:00 a.m. EST
Georgian Bay Islands National Park - January 14th, 2019 8:00 a.m. EST
Pukaskwa National Park - January 14th, 2019 8:00 a.m. EST
Thousand Islands National Park - January 15th, 2019 8:00 a.m. EST
Manitoba
Riding Mountain National Park - January 13th, 2019 8:00 a.m. CST
Saskatchewan
Prince Albert National Park - January 10th, 2019 8:00 a.m. Saskatchewan CST
Grasslands National Park - January 10th, 2019 8:00 a.m. Saskatchewan CST
Alberta
Banff National Park - January 8th, 2019 8:00 a.m. MST (January 24th, 2019 8:00 a.m. MST for Backcountry camping at Banff, Lake Louise, Yoho & Kootenay National Parks)
Elk Island National Park - January 9th, 2019 8:00 a.m. MST
Jasper National Park - January 7th, 2019 8:00 a.m. MST
Waterton Lakes National Park - January 9th, 2019 8:00 a.m. MST
British Columbia
Gulf Islands National Park Reserve - January 3rd, 2019 8:00 a.m. PST
Kootenay National Park - January 9th, 2019 8:00 a.m. MST (January 24th, 2019 8:00 a.m. MST for Backcountry Camping at Banff, Lake Louise, Yoho & Kootenay National Parks)
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve - January 6th, 2019 8:00 a.m. PST