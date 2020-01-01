Key Dates For 2020 Parks Canada Camping Reservations

Looking to camp at Parks Canada this year? Head over to pccamping.ca to start planning your next camping trip as the openings for reservations between April 2019 through to March 2020 are staggered throughout January. If you're looking for backcountry camping check out Kejimkujik, Fundy, La Mauricie, Bruce Peninsula, Pukaskwa, Jasper, and Gulf Islands.

Call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783). Available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local park time (8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Newfoundland).

If you would like more general information, please call the Parks Canada national information line at 1-888-773-8888.

Below are the reservation launch dates...

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island National Park - January 20th, 2019 8:00 a.m. AST

New Brunswick

Fundy National Park - January 17th, 2019 8:00 a.m. AST

Kouchibouguac National Park - January 17th, 2019 8:00 a.m. AST

Quebec

Ontario

Manitoba

Riding Mountain National Park - January 13th, 2019 8:00 a.m. CST

Saskatchewan

Prince Albert National Park - January 10th, 2019 8:00 a.m. Saskatchewan CST

Grasslands National Park - January 10th, 2019 8:00 a.m. Saskatchewan CST

Alberta

British Columbia